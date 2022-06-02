PARIS, June 2 — What if you treated your skin to a veritable vitamin cocktail? That’s the idea behind Freedge Beauty, which offers customers in Europe a range of fresh, natural and seasonal skincare products. Made on demand, these cosmetics stand out for their high concentrations of freshly pressed juices, offering a nutrient boost to all skin types. Strawberries, tomatoes, carrots, raspberries and blueberries will soon become your skin’s new best friends.

We all know that we’re supposed to eat five portions of fruit and vegetables a day to stay healthy. But could this nutritional recommendation also apply to skin health, using the powers of nature to glow from both inside and out? This is an idea that the Freedge Beauty brand is not taking lightly, making the bold choice to start manufacturing fresh, natural cosmetics that are ultra-concentrated in organic plant-based ingredients. They promise a real vitamin boost, without an endless and confusing ingredients list, while catering for all skin types and needs, as part of the increasingly coveted concept of holistic beauty.

From growers to your bathroom

Just like you might make a fresh juice cocktail each morning, Freedge Beauty takes a similar approach to its cosmetics. The three partners behind this start-up — all of whom have worked for cosmetics giants such as L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson — have come up with a range of fresh cosmetics made from organic, seasonal fruit and vegetables grown in France as part of a local approach to sourcing. Not content with favouring quality plants, the brand also contributes to developing the local economy.

The various plants and produce selected for their numerous skin benefits are grown in France, before leaving for the production site, the Pressoir, near Clermont-Ferrand, where they are peeled and then cold pressed to preserve a maximum of nutrients. Thanks to a patented process, each of the facial care products is formulated with a high concentration of pressed juices, from 74 per cent for the jellies to 92 per cent for the serums. The final step is shipping. After being packaged in small containers, they arrive at the customer’s home within 48 hours (for customers in France) to be stored in the refrigerator — just like your morning juice shot!

The many benefits of fruit and vegetables

With their high concentration of beta-carotene, carrots not only give a radiant complexion but also prepare the skin for sun exposure, protecting it — in part — from free radicals. Cucumber offers thirst-quenching properties to rehydrate dry skin, while strawberries strengthen, rebalance and protect the epidermis. In other words, fruit and vegetables have as many benefits as there are varieties, providing a natural beauty routine, free from allergens and chemical substances.

All these plant-based ingredients go into Freedge Beauty’s cleansers, masks, serums, creams, eye contour creams and more. Plus, the formulas change with the seasons, with melon in summer, pumpkin in fall and oranges in winter. Your bathroom will be filled with the same flavours as your plate.

Note that, several years ago, the cosmetic brand Lush also launched into the realm of fresh beauty products for the body, face and hair, composed of natural, fresh ingredients, based on fruit, plants or vegetables. — ETX Studio