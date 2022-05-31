Tesla, like all electric vehicle manufacturers, is working to develop more sustainable batteries. — Picture courtesy of Tesla via ETX Studio

PARIS, May 31 — Tesla’s Canada-based battery research group, in partnership with Dalhousie University, recently published a paper in a scientific journal on the development of a high-energy-density battery that could last for around 100 years.

Founded in 2016, the research group, led by Dr Jeff Dahn of Dalhousie University, is working on a variety of solutions to increase the lifespan of electric vehicle batteries.

Its latest research has resulted in a new nickel-based battery with an exceptional life expectancy of a full century.

This performance is achieved thanks to increased energy density.

According to an article published in the Journal of the Electrochemical Society, this nickel-based battery is capable of retaining the properties of current batteries, particularly in terms of charging time, while displaying unprecedented durability over time thanks to its higher energy density, promoted by the use of an electrolyte containing lithium bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide (LiFSI) salt.

In theory, these new cells could work for almost 100 years, provided that their temperature does not exceed 25 degrees Celsius.

The lifespan of batteries for electric cars is evidently, above all, an ecological concern, the objective being to avoid having to change the battery during a vehicle’s life cycle.

And projects in the field are multiplying. Recently, scientists at the University of Michigan succeeded in creating a new type of membrane from recycled Kevlar (similar to that used in bullet-proof vests) that could aid the development of lithium-sulphur batteries.

These batteries could be up to five times more efficient than the models currently used by the automotive industry, with a lifespan of about 1,000 charging cycles, or about 10 years. — ETX Studio