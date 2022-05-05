Residents of Bandar Sri Damansara gated residence come together to rescue partially blind dog that fell into a drain

Residents of a gated residence in Bandar Sri Damansara came together to rescue a partially blind dog that fell into a drain recently. ― Pictures courtesy of David Yee Kok Wah

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 ― It was a Sunday evening when a resident of a Bandar Sri Damansara gated residence received a call from a neighbour asking for help.

David Yee said his neighbour was walking her dog at about 8pm and heard cries of a dog from a drain in the area.

“Together with my neighbour, Lydia Ooi, we followed the sound and managed to locate the dog, which was trapped inside a covered 40-metre long drain,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Yee said he initially tried to prod the dog with a walking stick but the dog refused to move.

It was then that Yee decided to get his neighbours to help.

“I put out a message on our residential WhatsApp group requesting for help and not long after, some 16 people came forward to offer their assistance.”

With the assistance of all present and after some coaxing, the dog managed to crawl from the drain before being lifted out to safety.

The brown coloured dog, who is partially blind, was later claimed by one of the residents, said Yee.

Sharing the neighbourhood's rescue effort in a dog lovers Facebook group, Yee said he was extremely proud of his neighbours.

“What makes a great neighbourhood? Big houses? Rich people to rub shoulders with?”

“To me, it's the people, their concerns for one another and their generous hearts.”