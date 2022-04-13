Man in China takes beauty centre to court numerous times in four years for failure to plant agreed number of hair follicles

A man in Beijing, China has taken a beauty centre to court numerous times in the past four years for a failed hair transplant procedure. — ETX Studio pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― A man in Beijing, China repeatedly took a beauty centre to court over the past four years to get reimbursement over a hair transplant procedure that went awry.

The man, identified by his surname Zhu, had gone to the centre after noticing his receding hairline, Global Times reported.

The centre had promised Zhu that they would transplant 3,500 units of hair follicles from the back of his head to the forehead.

However, after the procedure, Zhu noticed there were some abnormalities and counted his newly implanted follicles in front of the mirror.

Zhu had separated 0.08 square metres of the transplanted area into nine parts and counted each strand.

To his disappointment, Zhu found there were only about 2,000 follicles, 1,000 less than what the centre had promised.

Zhu then decided to take the matter to court and asked for compensation from the centre.

However, since there is no place in China that could scientifically prove the number of hair follicles that had been planted, Zhu failed to get the court to rule in his favour.

In an interview, Zhu said he would not give up until justice is served.