Limited edition M&M’s x Adidas sneakers to be available in Malaysia from April 19

The sneaker’s bold yellow design pays homage to one of Mars’ most celebrated chocolate candy flavours, M&M’s Peanut. ― Picture courtesy of Adidas

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― German sportswear group Adidas is collaborating with Mars Wrigley for its latest footwear that will see colourful M&M’s candies adorning its sneakers.

To be available from April 19, the Adidas Originals Forum Lo 84 M&M’s sneaker will be sold at selected retailers in Malaysia.

Design for the sneaker takes its cue from the instantly recognisable packaging of the iconic Mars candy brand, M&M’s.

From the classic court silhouette, the Adidas Originals Forum 84 Lo M&M’s sneaker features witty and unconventional elements at every angle.

There will be a yellow rubberised leather upper that is complemented by bounded TPU 3-Stripes branding and a distinctive heel piece ― both drawing on the Mars classic, M&M’s Peanut variant packaging.

There is also the perforated “M” lettering on both toe boxes as well as a removable M&M’s brand flag attached to the lateral lacing system that brings a unique touch to the expressive silhouette.

A peanut-shade lining serves as a subtle homage to one of Mars chocolate candy’s most celebrated flavours and is matched with a pair of bold sock liners that feature a pack of colourful M&M’s.

Mars Wrigley global marketing vice-president Jane Hwang said Mars was thrilled to team up with Adidas.

“It is a true collaboration between two iconic brands,” she said in a statement.

Wearers can also personalise their M&M’s sneaker as each pair would come with a comprehensive set of attachable accessories that include six pairs of laces, nineteen lace jewels, three pairs of alternative straps and seven different Velcro chocolate candy lentils.

The footwear is packed in a bright yellow co-branded box inspired by the iconic M&M’s Peanut variant packaging.

It will also be available globally through adidas.com.