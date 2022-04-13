After one-week disappearance, Kedah man resurfaces to divorce his wife via Facebook live

DJ Wong dramatically showing what money he has left and swearing on the Quran in his 15-minute video. — Picture via Facebook/Ox5Family

PETALING JAYA, April 13 — A Kedah man sparked controversy by divorcing his wife over a Facebook livestream, after he went missing for seven days.

According to Berita Harian, DJ Wong, whose real name is Noor Aziz Johari, was first reported missing by his wife on April 6.

DJ Wong, alongside his wife Ku Sabariah Ku Hambali or DJ Sal, 47, are entertainers behind the popular Facebook group ‘DJ Wong And Sal Bollywood’.

The 53-year-old man last night uploaded a 15-minute video onto a new Facebook page to explain that he was safe and sound, but did not reveal his current location.

The dramatic clip shows DJ Wong with tears streaming down his face, and swearing upon the Quran to attest that he was telling the truth.

Apologising to the police and other well-wishers for his disappearance in the video, DJ Wong said he left home of his own accord due to marital issues.

He added that while he had only a mobile phone and RM2.70 in his pocket, he still managed to survive.

Claiming that his wife had “slowly poisoned” him over their 10-year marriage, he ends the video by uttering the ‘talak’ or divorce pronouncement three times.

‘Talaq’ ― or talak as it is spelled locally ― is a type of divorce in Islam which provides the man an avenue to initiate a divorce through simply pronouncing the word.

DJ Sal has since fired back with a lengthy Facebook stream video of her own, voicing her displeasure over her husband’s “devious” behaviour.

In her video, DJ Sal said she will not reveal the couple’s dirty laundry in public, adding: “Wait for me in court, DJ Wong. If you can play these games, so can I, but I will do it the right way.”



