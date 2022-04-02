Get inspired by 'kintsugi', the Japanese art that embellishes physical (and spiritual?) cracks

In Japanese, ‘kintsugi’ means ‘golden joinery,’ a technique that involves emphasizing rather than hiding the cracks. ― Shutterstock pic

TOKYO, April 2 ― If you're about to throw out that broken vase, thinking it's worthless, then think again. With the Japanese art of kintsugi, you can turn it into gold with the power of upcycling!

This traditional Japanese art can be used to fix up porcelain, ceramics and potentially even fabrics. The idea is to transform the cracks of a broken object into aesthetic lines and markings, using a special lacquer embellished with gold powder.

In Japanese, “kintsugi” means “golden joinery.” And the concept goes way back, possibly dating all the way back to the 16th or 17th century. It supposedly came about after a bowl broken during a tea ceremony was first patched up with metal staples, before being repaired in this more aesthetically pleasing manner. And this ingenious idea, emphasizing rather than hiding the cracks, has endured.

Kintsugi avoids objects being thrown away while giving them added character. But much more than a simple patching-up technique, it also seeks to move beyond the cachet of the smooth and unblemished object, to celebrate and embellish the cracks and imperfections. The idea is to shake off ideals of perfection, to celebrate the beauty of fragility. In some ways, it's a philosophy that could be compared to that of the body positive movement. The difference is that here, it applies to everyday objects.

How to get started with kintsugi?

In the West, the art of kintsugi is all the rage right now. It's not about voluntarily breaking things, but rather knowing just what to do if you accidentally drop a plate or vase, or (worse still) if something gets smashed when you're a guest in someone's home!

The technique involves assembling the broken pieces of the object, (then possibly cleaning them) before sticking them back together with natural lacquer. One of the most commonly recommended products for restoring porcelain and ceramic objects is epoxy resin or glue.

It is advisable to wear latex gloves throughout the process. For a helping hand, there are many online tutorials to guide you. There are also expert-led workshops for learning the art of kintsugi. ― ETX Studio