Thai barbershop clarifies it isn’t a brothel after using scantily-clad women in promotional photoshoot

The salon issued a statement after male patrons thought they could get a happy ending with their haircut. — Picture via Facebook/Real Cut 4

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Hopes were dashed for men who were looking forward to a haircut with a happy ending when a barbershop in Thailand had to clarify that its gorgeous young women did not work there.

The Real Cut 4 in Nakhon Sawan city was forced to slash expectations when prospective customers misinterpreted promotional photos of scantily-clad women pressing their chests against male patrons.

“In regards to receiving calls and inquiries via our page, there seems to have been a misunderstanding about what we provide at our barbershop,” it announced on social media.

The clarification came after the barbershop’s initial Facebook post received a flood of provocative comments, Coconuts Bangkok reported.

“Is this a barbershop or a massage parlour?” read one comment on the shop’s original post.

“It’s a shame I had my haircut yesterday!!” read another.

The salon’s latest statement explained that it wasn’t staffed with a bevy of beauties but is being run by three stylists, two of whom are male.

“Is it really like this at our shop? No, this was just a promotional photoshoot. We have a female and two male barbers, the ones in the picture are the owner and someone who isn’t a barber,” the barbershop wrote.

For those wondering, the model in the photoshoot happens to be the owner’s girlfriend.