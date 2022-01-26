Klang Valley malls welcome visitors to its uniquely-themed CNY exhibitions with vibrant decorations

Pavilion KL does not disappoint with its vibrant decoration and a Paper Art Garden in the centre featuring the five elemental tigers. — Picture by Devan Manuel

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 26 — Let’s face it — Malls across the Klang Valley have gone all out to dazzle visitors with their vibrant decorations this Chinese New Year.

With less Covid-19 restrictions in place, managements of various malls have gone all out to celebrate the occasions.

Decorations such as dragon figureheads, drums, and lanterns of different shades of red and gold adorn the malls.

With such grand decorations and exhibitions this year, you do not want to miss out on a trip to any of the malls to check it out.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

The spectacular 30-foot Paper Art Garden is a must see for all visitors. — Picture by Devan Manuel

Boasting a lantern-themed Chinese New Year, Pavilion KL is a must-visit as it is decked out in shades of red decorations including its red lanterns.

Collaborating with award-winning modern origami artist Master Chen Xiao, the mall features a spectacular 30-foot Pavilion Paper Art Garden that represents the tigers from the five elements.

Apart from that, a picture-taking spot is one where two dragons are perched with red lanterns or at its main stage.

Art enthusiasts should not miss out on a special art exhibition featuring the works by mural artist Thomas Powell located inside a curtain-like arch outside the mall.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Lanterns and a variety of cherry blossom trees will dazzle you once you walk into this mall. — Picture via instagram/pavilionbukitjalil.mall

Pavilion’s latest branch in Bukit Jalil meanwhile is ready to greet you with its multi-coloured cherry blossom trees and lanterns hanging from above.

Interested shoppers and visitors can also participate in a game to find the mall’s ‘neighbourhood friendly pet tiger Yoohoo’ and stand a chance to win some rewards.

Suria KLCC

Apart from the pagoda structure, visitors must feast their eyes on the Chinese palace-like decor to host the CNY exhibition. — Picture by Devan Manuel

The replica of the pagoda embellished with lanterns amidst the backdrop of the Petronas Twin Towers is really a sight to behold for anyone entering the mall.

Standing at a height of 70 feet, the three-tiered pagoda is a place where one can take pictures at different angles around the structure.

Inside, the mall’s Centre Court has been transformed into an ancient Chinese palace with replicas of cherry blossom trees that make a beautiful backdrop for any pictures.

The Gardens Mall KL

Fancy traditional art and craft items offer an insta-worthy shot to visitors and shoppers in the mall. — Picture by Devan Manuel

Hosting an exhibition of CNY items, The Gardens Mall is a great picture taking spot for anyone wishing to imagine that they’re in a classy restaurant with traditional art and craft items around them.

Other items on display are ceramic vases, red tiffin carriers and adorable teapots and cups.

1 Utama Shopping Centre

Themed ‘Regal Kingdom of Spring’, 1 Utama has an interesting display of the 12 zodiac animals in gold together with their characteristics. — Picture by Devan Manuel

Having gold at its main colour with the theme ‘Regal Kingdom of Spring’, this is your chance to see the 12 zodiac animals coated in gold together with their characteristics in the CNY exhibition.

Those born in the year of the tiger will definitely want to take a picture with the gigantic tiger statue located at the middle of the exhibition together with some information about its characteristics.

Stroll along the main exhibition and you’ll see little booths selling cookies, kitchen utensils, and even clothes and might purchase a thing or two!

Mid-Valley Megamall

One can look forward to a range of Chinese drums on display in the mall’s CNY exhibition. — Picture by Devan Manuel

The first thing that will greet you from above as you enter the mall’s CNY exhibition is a yellow dragon head.

And as you go along, replicas of cherry blossom trees will grab your attention and you might even stop to take some cute pictures.

What’s interesting about this mall’s decor is that you get to see a variety of Chinese drums on display together with red and yellow lanterns.

MyTown Cheras

Don’t miss the cute tiger in the middle of the stage flanked by the cherry blossom trees. — Picture by Devan Manuel

Themed ‘Spring Splendour’, the mall has a vibrant display of cherry blossom trees. and huge adorable plush animals of the 12 zodiac animals.

Don’t forget to take cute pictures of the zodiac animals with your children or if you happen to bring them along with you.

Sunway Pyramid

Visitors can opt to cast their wishes on the wishing tree or have a game of Chinese checkers. — Picture by Devan Manuel

Longing for a wishing tree where you can cast your wishes?

Sunway Pyramid has its very own Wishing Tree draped in red colours where one can write their wishes in the red paper provided.

The mall has also allocated a small section for the little ones to play Chinese checkers.