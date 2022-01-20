Woman from UK makes RM57,000 monthly from selling videos of her pumping breast milk

A British woman is making £10,000 monthly by showing videos of her pumping milk on social media. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — A British woman is making £10,000 (RM57,048) monthly by showing videos of her pumping milk on social media.

Alice Lovegood, from Devon, was even offered a whopping £100,000 (RM570,487) to breastfeed a fan, The Sun reported.

The 27-year-old mother-of-three started doing the work after she got pregnant with her youngest child and now receives thousands of paid-for requests for videos of her lactating breasts.

Lovegood, who has an eight-year-old and three-year-old son and a seven-month daughter with her husband said: “Before I started doing this last year, our life was very different.

“We were in over £15k (RM85,569) of debt, I worked all the time including weekends and we had never been on a family holiday.”

“Now I can put my kids into a good school if I choose to and I can spend quality time with them,” she reportedly said.

Lovegood said some might think posting videos of her pumping breastmilk was disgusting but it’s natural and she does not care what people say.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved and I love the confidence it’s given me.”

Following her social media success, Lovegood is now considering selling her breast milk to fans for over £300 (RM1,711) a pop.

“People want to see me squirt the milk out of your boobs, drink my breast milk and pump milk out of my boobs dressed like a cow.”

“A lot of my followers say my content is actually quite wholesome! My fans sometimes just like the sound of pumping milk or the visual of me wearing a nursing bra.”