Can toilets be patented? Sunway Pyramid’s ‘Internet of Toilet’ system is the first in Malaysia

Sunway Pyramid's smart toilet system optimises performance for both the end-user and the maintenance staff. ― Soyacincau pic

*This article is brought to you by Henry Goh & Co

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― The Internet of Things market has been growing rapidly over the past years with new trends emerging frequently.

For the uninitiated, the term refers to one of the most prominent tech trends that connects any objects ― from kitchen appliances to industrial machinery ― to computers for digital information sharing.

Interestingly, “thing” in the Internet of Things can be just anything with the ability to transfer data over a network.

With that in mind, Sunway Pyramid has taken advantage of such technology to introduce Malaysia’s first Internet of Toilets (IoT) system for a seamless user experience.

The innovation, which was in partnership with Singapore's Rigel Technology, is part of the mall's move towards digitalisation.

The new initiative allows the smart toilet system to optimise performance for both the end-user and the maintenance staff.

It conveniently lets the mall management to monitor the quality of the toilets through a series of specialised sensors and monitors placed throughout the restroom.

The system digitally monitors the soap dispensers, the toilet paper holders, paper towel dispensers and waste receptacles.

That’s not all, of course.

The smart toilet system will also monitor the air quality, temperature, humidity and even the total number of users at any given time.

There are also several sensors to help the management keep the toilet smell in check from time to time.

In a fast-paced world where new innovative ideas are pouring onto the market by the minute, patenting one’s invention has become more vital than ever as a lot of companies are keeping their most treasured ideas under wraps ― even if that idea is a smart toilet.

That is mainly because every invention requires a tremendous amount of research and development investments before it successfully gets to the market.

Therefore, a patent is of the utmost importance to safeguard an invention and ensure that the owner of the invention is the one to reap the full benefits of the investment.

But not many may realise the importance of a patent until it’s too late.

Some investors with brilliant ideas end up with great regrets after watching other people rake in the big bucks off their bright idea.

Daisuke Inoue, the inventor of karaoke, is a living example of someone who had the spark of brilliance but wasn’t able to translate it into a fat wallet.

Inoue was the drummer in a Japanese bar band and invented the karaoke machine in 1969.

Although his invention turned into a worldwide phenomenon, Inoue never saw a dime from it as he did not take out a patent on the machine as he couldn’t imagine the product would turn into a sensation.

Therefore, safeguarding your inventions is the most important step, even if at first impression, you have not developed full confidence in your own creation yet. You'll never know its hidden potential.

