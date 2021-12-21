Chow Kit flood victims plead for help as NGOs disappointed over poor response from authorities

Residents in the Chow Kit area clean up after floods hit Kuala Lumpur December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Havoc and frustration still reign for the Chow Kit community as the aftermath of Klang Valley’s devastating floods left them with little to no daily essentials.

Activist and SEED Foundation co-founder Nisha Ayub told Malay Mail that the community have been badly affected by the flood and are in need of urgent assistance.

“We [at SEED foundation] are back to zero as everything was destroyed by the flood.

“It’s a total loss.”

Nisha said many Chow Kit residents have been approaching the foundation staff for food but they can’t offer anything as everything was washed away by the flood.

She also expressed her disappointment over poor rescue efforts by the authorities.

“No one from the authorities called us or visited us to help.

“We only received help from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and volunteers.”

According to Nisha, the housing area in Jalan Tiong Nam, Chow Kit was badly affected by the flood and most of the residents were struggling to clean their houses as the flood turned the place muddy.

SEED Foundation’s office in Chow Kit has been severely damaged by the flood. ― Picture courtesy of NIsha Ayub

“Hundreds of people in our community are in need of food, daily essentials and assistance to clean their house.

“Many of their cars were affected and some couldn’t even afford to call for a towing truck to move their vehicles.”

Nisha said the government should be responsible for not just protecting the citizens but also assisting them when they are in need of help.

“I only noticed the NGOs putting in so much effort to help our community over the weekend.”

Based on the damage caused by the flood, Nisha said the foundation needs at least RM80,000 to be operational again.

Pertubuhan Kesihatan Dan Kebajikan Umum Malaysia programme manager Myra Hashim said many residents in her area were left with no food, clean water and even electricity since the weekend.

“Some areas are still living in the dark and have little access to clean water.

“The homeless have lost their temporary shelter due to the flood and are now afraid the authorities will take them away during the cleaning process.”

Myra said the response from the authorities was very slow and only saw representatives from the Kuala Lumpur City Council carrying out cleaning work.

“No one else came to check on the community apart from the NGOs and people who came to offer help.”

Myra said the community is in dire need of food, water, clothes, blankets and toiletries until they can restore their badly damaged houses.

Over at PT Foundation, its chairman Hisham Hussein also expressed his anger over slow responses by the relevant authorities to help the vulnerable communities affected by the flood.

“We hear of people being stranded outside or even stuck on their house rooftop for more than 24 hours due to poor rescue efforts.

“Where is the mobilisation team?” Hisham asked.

Hisham said it’s a shame to see such major floods sweep across Klang Valley, which was supposed to be a modern developed area.

“With all the satellite facilities and technologies, why didn’t the [relevant authorities] foresee the storm and prevent the flooding?”

Free Malaysia Today reported last night that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the National Security Council will be taking the lead for flood relief efforts effective immediately.

The move was triggered following mounting criticism over the lack of response from the national disaster agency.

The disastrous flood has displaced about 67,000 people and claimed 14 lives across Peninsular Malaysia as of this morning.