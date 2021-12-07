Father in China finds his son abducted 14 years ago but boy refuses to return to him

Sun Zuo was abducted by a man using a toy and snacks in Shenzhen on October 9, 2007 when the boy was four-years-old, Global Times reported. — Unsplash file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — An 18-year-old boy, who was a victim of human trafficking, refused to return to his biological parents in Shenzhen, China, as he felt guilty to his adoptive parents who had been caring for him since his abduction.

Sun Zuo was abducted by a man using a toy and snacks in Shenzhen on October 9, 2007 when the boy was four-years-old, Global Times reported.

In an interview with China Central Television, Zuo, who is now a senior high school student, said he has a new family now.

He, however, recognised Sun Haiyang as his birth father.

Zuo, who was located in Shandong province, was reunited with Haiyang thanks to the joint efforts of public security departments with DNA comparison and matching technologies.

According to the portal, when Zuo went missing, Haiyang had converted the signboard of his steamed stuffed bun shop into a huge sign offering 200,000 yuan (RM132,905) reward, which he raised by selling his properties.

Many times, Haiyang had been told his child had been found only to be disappointed after DNA comparison returned negative.

Over the years, Haiyang also formed a union to help other parents facing similar predicament as him to look for their missing children via cooperation with NGOs, police and the media.

Haiyang’s story was later adapted into a heart-warming movie, Dearest, directed by Hong Kong director Peter Chan, which became a box-office hit in 2014.

Since the Ministry of Public Security launched the missing children alert platform called Tuanyuan (Reunion) in 2016 and rolled out a national campaign to fight against human trafficking in January, a total of 8,307 missing children have been found as of November 30.

The authorities have vowed to continue cracking down on all kinds of human trafficking and protect the legitimate rights and interests of children and women.