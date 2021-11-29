AirAsia offers promotions for travellers to Singapore in conjunction with VTL

AirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Sepang April 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 29 — AirAsia is offering promotions and deals for travellers to Singapore following the commencement of the Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) today.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said fully vaccinated travellers from Malaysia who wish to travel to Singapore must meet the requirements set by the Singapore government before a flight ticket is purchased and upon arrival.

He said guests can book their flights to Singapore from just RM85 one way for travel between now and March 26, 2022 through the “Flights” icon on the airasia Super App.

He said guests could also get flights and hotel deals through the “SNAP” icon on the Super App with savings from up to 30 per cent, while those who prefer to book their hotels separately may check the “Hotels” icon in the app and get an extra 10 per cent off with the promo code AAHOTEL10.

“AirAsia wishes to assure its guests of the stringent health and safety protocols enforced on all of our flights with our highly trained and fully vaccinated crew continuing to deliver the world’s best service during the pandemic.

“We have prepared extensively to ensure all of our guests could travel safely and seamlessly with peace of mind,” he said In a statement.

Riad said AirAsia has spent a period of downtime in flights over the past 18 months to further enhance and revamp flight procedures and processes.

“AirAsia assures the highest safety standards are in place as part of its robust Covid-19 mitigation plan including accepting only fully-vaccinated guests onboard, making it mandatory to check-in via the airasia Super App and rolling out the ‘FACES’ facial recognition boarding system that will make the entire travel journey fully digital and contactless,” he said. — Bernama