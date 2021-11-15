US apartment complex tests poop to nab owners who fail to clean up after their pets

An apartment complex in the US has resorted to testing dog poop to identify owners who failed to clean after their pet. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The management of an apartment complex in St Louis, US is resorting to testing pet poop to nab owners who refuse to pick up after their pets.

Galley 1014 Luxury Apartments manager Mike Kueker said prospective tenants had been informed of the complex's pet poo policy and dog owners must register their pets with a cheek swab.

If pet waste is not picked up, it will be collected and sent to PooPrints to identify the culprit.

PooPrints has a lab in Knoxville, Tennessee, where DNA samples are derived, Fox 2 Now reported.

PooPrints CEO J Retinger said the programme started after one of its scientists stayed in an apartment complex that was riddled with dog poo.

“She then thought to herself why can't we figure out who’s not picking up after their pet?"

PooPrints, established in 2010, now has 6,000 customers worldwide.

Among its client profiles are municipalities, dog parks, campgrounds and apartment complexes. Retinger told the news channel that business is roaring.