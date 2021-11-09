US principal apologises after high school beats rivals 106-0 in football match

high school principal in California has apologised after the school’s football team trashed a rival team 106-0. — Andy Lyons/Getty Images/AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — A high school principal in California, United States has apologised after the school’s football team trashed a rival team 106-0.

Principal Debbie Tate said the school did not conduct themselves with sportsmanship and integrity and the final score was unacceptable.

“Coach [Mil’Von James] has also offered his apologies to the Morningside High School football program and the larger school community,” the People portal reported, quoting Tate’s statement.

Tate said the school administration and coaching staff believed that athletics should be a source of pride for the community.

“While Friday’s game did not reflect our best judgement as administrators, the Morningside High School and Inglewood High school football players, and their coaches have worked hard all season and deserve our respect,” she added.

Tate said the school administration would work with their coaches to ensure that these mistakes are not repeated in the future, and that the Inglewood High School programme conducts itself with the highest level of sportsmanship and integrity going forward.

In a related development, County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres said the Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) was “saddened beyond words by the events that transpired at the football game.”

IUSD, she said, is also launching a “full investigation” into the game and plans to take “whatever steps are necessary to ensure that a similar outcome never happens again under an IUSD athletic program.

Inglewood had scored 56 points in the first quarter of the game.

By halftime, the team’s score reached 83, while their opponents remained at zero.