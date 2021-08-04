Three visitors hurt after iceberg wall collapses at world’s largest Titanic Museum

Three visitors were hospitalised after being hit by the iceberg wall in Tennessee's Titanic Museum. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 — The ‘iceberg’ has struck again.

This time at the world’s largest Titanic Museum in Tennessee where an iceberg wall collapsed and injured three visitors on Monday.

The visitors were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries according to its owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn in a Facebook post.

“At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries, and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all who were affected, including the first-responders.

“Immediately following the accident, Titanic Museum Attraction was closed, and as of yesterday, we have reopened to ticketed passengers.

“The iceberg wall does not currently exist, and the affected area has been blocked off, for the time being.”

Both said that they never expected an incident like that to occur as the safety of guests and crew members is always a priority.

They also said it would take at least another four weeks for the iceberg to be rebuilt.

Bloomberg reported that the Pigeon Forge police department said that in a statement the collapse appeared to be accidental.

The museum’s official website states that the replica of the actual ship lets passengers experience what it was like to walk the hallways, parlors, cabins and grand staircase of the ship.

Visitors can also view over 400 personal and private artefacts on display as part of the collection.