Covid-19 : Indonesian man positive for virus caught using wife’s PCR test result, burqa to take flight

An Indonesian man who tested positive for Covid-19 managed to slip on board a flight by using his wife’s PCR test result and her burqa. — Photo courtesy of Pexels.com

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — An Indonesian man who tested positive for Covid-19 managed to get on board a flight using his wife’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result and her burqa.

According to Suara, the man known as DW boarded a Citilink’s flight from Jakarta’s Halim Perdanausuma International Airport to return to his hometown in Ternate, Maluku.

Ternate COVID-19 Task Force Head Muhammad Arif Gani said DW had managed to slip through authorities and checkpoints using his wife’s identification and PCR test result which was negative.

Not to mention that the man also donned his wife’s burqa as a disguise.

His cover was blown mid-flight after a flight attendant noticed that DW had changed out of the burqa after coming out of the bathroom.

The flight attendant informed the authorities at Ternate’s Sultan Baabullah Airport and DW was subjected to a Covid-19 test upon landing, which found him positive.

“After confirming the test result was positive for Covid-19, the airport authorities called in the Ternate’s Covid-19 Task Force to evacuate the man in full Personal Protection Equipment (PPE),” said Arif.

“He was transported in an ambulance for self-isolation at home, and he will be under the supervision of task force officers.”

He said that they will be upping health screening and security measures at the airport.