Good response to Taiping Zoo & Night Safari virtual visit on social media, says vet officer

Taiping Zoo and Night Safari announced the birth of four red dhole pups last year. — Zoo Taiping pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TAIPING, July 4 — A virtual visit to the Taiping Zoo & Night Safari this morning might have provided some respite for those wishing to visit this tourist attraction but could not do so during this Movement Control period.

The Facebook Live and Instagram sessions that provided a free visit to the zoo starting at 10am and featuring its estuarine crocodiles received encouraging response from social media users.

Taiping Zoo & Night Safari veterinary officer Dr Muhammad Ridzuan Affendi explained that during the visit that there were six estuarine crocodiles placed at a large area to facilitate mating and sunning.

“The male crocodiles weigh between 450 and 600kg and are 6.3 metres long while the females weigh 200 to 300kg and are about three metres in length.

“This reptile has a life span of up to 70 years and produces five to seven eggs at a time, while the incubation period is 90 days,” he said.

The virtual programme was initiated by the zoo as it has been affected by the closure of tourism activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic while before that, it had been drawing tourists every weekend and during public holidays.

However, the video stopped suddenly after about 15 minutes due to a technical glitch although netizens were excited to watch the reptile that is facing extinction due to hunting for its skin.

Opened in 1961, the 14-hectare Taiping Zoo is the oldest in the country and has over 1,300 animals from 180 species. — Bernama