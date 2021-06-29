Malay Mail

Arthritic 30-year-old penguin at Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri, US, gets custom made boots to help it walk

Tuesday, 29 Jun 2021 02:18 PM MYT

BY SYLVIA LOOI

Enrique the elderly penguin, which suffers from arthritis, now wears a pair of custom-made boots. ― Picture via Facebook/ Anton Vass
KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 ― A penguin at the Saint Louis Zoo has been fitted with custom-made boots after zookeepers found the aquatic flightless bird had difficulty walking due to arthritis.

Enrique the southern rockhopper penguin can now be seen waddling, walking, climbing and even swimming more than he was before, ksdk.com reported.

According to the station, Enrique at the age of 30 is far older than the 10 years his species usually lives in the wild.

Zookeepers said Enrique had a tough time walking around the penguin exhibit because of arthritis over the past year leading them to reach out to a company in New Jersey that specialises in therapeutic shoes for animals.

“His cool kicks allow him to live a more comfortable life,” the zoo wrote in a tweet.

 

Enrique’s new boots had come to light thanks to an observant visitor who noticed it and asked the zookeeper.

The visitor was told that while the zoo has a very effective pain-relieving cream but it washes off when Enrique goes into the water.

The tiny shoes are made of wetsuit fabric to keep the cream on.

