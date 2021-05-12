Cosmetics tycoon Vida goes on shopping spree at Hari Raya bazaar to help small traders during MCO 3.0 (VIDEO)

The flamboyant entrepreneur bought traditional cookies, carpets and several other items at the Ipoh bazaar. — Screen capture via Instagram/datoserivida

PETALING JAYA, May 12 — With the third movement control order (MCO 3.0) forcing bazaar vendors nationwide to cease operations, cosmetics tycoon Datuk Seri Vida is helping small traders stay afloat amid the economic disruption.

The Malaysian multimillionaire whose real name is Hasmiza Othman went on a shopping spree at a Hari Raya bazaar in Ipoh, Perak ahead of the Muslim festival to lend her support.

“Today I’d like to browse the Aidilfitri bazaar before the MCO starts, I’m here to support bazaar sellers who have to shut their businesses due to the MCO 3.0, poor things.

“I’ll buy items for a simple Raya celebration, a lot of things haven’t been sold here so I’ll help with that — they are still full of energy, their stalls are still open despite being last minute,” Vida wrote on Monday.

She added that she felt bad for small traders whose livelihoods are affected especially during the Hari Raya season which they relied on to earn more profits.

“What can they do, we have to follow the orders,” Vida said.

The animated entrepreneur also shared a five-minute video of her selecting various items at the bazaar to complete her Hari Raya checklist.

Vida was seen buying tubs of biscuits from a female vendor, Hari Raya outfits and carpets.

While bargaining with the carpet seller, the beauty empire founder hilariously asked if the rugs were from Nilai, seemingly inferring to Neelofa’s recent shopping trip that reportedly violated the interstate travel ban.

“From Nilai, you can get them here,” Vida said in jest.

The flamboyant personality then moved on to a traditional snack vendor where she picked up tubs of kuih ros, love letters and bags of banana chips.

Vida’s kind gesture to support small traders was praised by fans and followers for her generosity amid tough economic circumstances.

She told business owners to be strong and patient, saying that everything happens for a reason.

“No matter how many MCOs, something good will come out of this.

“We will be celebrating in a few days, keep your spirits up at the end of Ramadan, may we be merry despite the MCO,” said Vida.

She also reminded Malaysians to be generous during tough times.

“Giving doesn’t make us rich nor does it make us poor, giving bestows blessings on our providence,” Vida said.

Vida’s Instagram clip has been viewed more than 200,000 times.