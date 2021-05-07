Couple in India follows social distancing rules by using bamboo sticks to exchange wedding garlands (VIDEO)

Bride and groom using bamboo sticks to exchange their wedding garlands. ― Screengrab by Twitter/DipanshuKabra

PETALING JAYA, May 7 ― A bride and groom from Bihar in India tied the knot in a unique social distancing way while the country is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

They used bamboo sticks to exchange their wedding garlands.

Both the bride and groom wore masks and were seen exchanging the garlands on each other in a video posted on May 2.

Watched over 11,000 times, the video was also liked by 1,000 people at the time of writing.

Many Twitter users lashed out at the couple saying that they were foolish to have even considered having a wedding ceremony in the first place while others questined the need to use bamboo sticks.

One user said: “What's the need of all this, either postpone or do it in a simple manner.”

According to India’s official health ministry’s Twitter account, as of today, there are a total of 21,491,598 confirmed Covid-19 cases while 17,612,351 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 are 234,083.

A total of 164,973,058 vaccine shots have already been administered to its people.