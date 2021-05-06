Neighbour offers British man shoulder to cry on after hearing man weep during karaoke session

A neighbour left a note offering their shoulder to Harry Joe after hearing him cry during a karaoke session. ― Picture via Twitter/@_harry_96

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 ― The neighbour of a British man offered his shoulder to cry on after hearing him break down during a karaoke session.

Taking to his Twitter, Harry Joe from Leeds, said he spent the night before crying in his bath while listening to Adele.

Do you think my neighbour heard me crying to Adele in the bath? Yes or Yes? pic.twitter.com/I5iTgnZR9d — Harry (@_harry_96) May 3, 2021

The next day, the 25-year-old's neighbour left him a note asking if he wanted company, which led Joe to think they might have heard him crying while singing to Adele's music the night before, Daily Mail reported.

Joe, who shared the note on Twitter, wrote: “Do you think my neighbour heard me crying to Adele in the bath? Yes or Yes?”

In the note, the neighbour wrote: “Hey, I hope this doesn't come across weird but if you ever want to hang out, give me a knock.

“It would be nice to know someone in the building and I think it would be good for my dog to meet new people too.”

Joe, who is currently based in Aberdeen working as a student operating department practitioner with the National Health Service, was touched by the neighbour's gesture.

Crying to Adele was a semi-joke, said Joe, as he often has a bath with a bottle of wine and a mopey Spotify playlist.

Despite living in the flat for a year, Joe said he and his neighbour had only exchanged polite greetings after the neighbour moved in around a month ago.

Joe later responded to the message by sharing his phone number and the exchange has led to a blossoming friendship.

“We’re going for a coffee and a walk into town today, we’ve messaged a fair bit,” he said.