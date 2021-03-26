RM1 million aid for 80 welfare homes as part of Da Ma Cai’s Community Aid Programme

Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd managing director Tan Kong Han (with tie) with representatives from charitable organisations. ― Picture courtesy of Da Ma Cai

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 ― Malaysia’s authorised numbers forecast operator, Da Ma Cai has contributed a total of RM1 million to 80 charitable organisations nationwide as part of their Community Aid Charity Programme.

According to the Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd (PMP) managing director Tan Kong Han, the initiative will provide financial aid to support charity centres affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While the current situation is certainly challenging for our business, we recognise that it is much tougher for the less fortunate communities.

“We have been responding to the needs of the community and we hope to help solve immediate financial issues and improve the quality of lives,” Tan said in a press statement.

Persatuan Jagaan Kanak-Kanak Ekliptik Klang chairman Morgun Nadesan said while a lot of funding and support may have stopped, the needs of special children and the work do not.

“We are really thankful for this generous donation.”

Persatuan Kebajikan Ci Hang Chempaka Selangor president Desmond Yeow echoed the gratitude saying, “When I received the news that our application for funding has been approved by Da Ma Cai, I was so happy!”

A total of 30 charity bodies in the Klang Valley received donations amounting to RM380,000 while 24 charitable organisations in the Northern Region which includes Perlis, Kedah, Penang, and Perak received financial aid totalling to RM303,000.

Meanwhile, 22 charity homes in the Southern Region which are Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor are set to receive RM278,000 with RM39,000 for four organisations in Pahang.

Tan meanwhile encouraged local NGOs to get creative in raising money online as the usual fundraising activities could no longer be held normally.

He urged corporations and enterprises to play their role in helping charitable organisations as well.

Da Ma Cai has been actively supporting various causes in the areas of education, social welfare and public health through their programmes and activities in the country.

Following PMP acquisition by Jana Pendidikan Malaysia Sdn Bhd (JPM), all of PMP’s net dividends received by JPM will be donated to their NGO, The Community Chest.