Singapore’s mega-Esports festival to be launched this December set to travel across key Asian cities

(Front, from left) Ong, UnUsUaL Productions director of sales and pperations, Alan Meng together with (back, from left) Back EEA Advisory Board chairman, Nicholas Khoo and Greenwillow Capital Management’s managing director BG Loh Wai Keong. — Picture courtesy of Esports Entertainment Asia Pte Ltd

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Singapore-based company Esports Entertainment Asia Pte Ltd (EEA) is set to hold a mega-Esports festival to be launched this December.

Christened the Asia Esports Festival (AEF), it aims to bring together Asia and international game developers, publishers, professional gamers, and industry players in the region to showcase their products to Asia’s Esports enthusiasts.

Scheduled to be held from December 3 to December 5 at Singapore’s Suntec Convention Centre, AEF, it promises the ultimate multi-sensory experience with the latest games, merchandise, accessories and a fun-filled Esports exploration for all ages.

After the launching in December, AEF is set to travel across key Asian cities including Shenzhen (China), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jakarta (Indonesia), Bangkok (Thailand) and Phnom Penh (Cambodia).

EEA signed an agreement with Singapore Cybersports and Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) to jointly work on the event.

According to EEA Co-chairman, Johnny Ong, the AEF which has been in the works for over a year, will be a mega esports festival that will exhibit a broad genre of cyber-gaming and esports competitions.

The signing which was held at Suntec was also witnessed by Singapore’s Culture, Community and Youth Minister, Edwin Tong.

“Singapore has the potential to become a regional hub for Esports,” said Tong.

“The upcoming Asia Esports Festival is set to enliven the esports scene in Singapore and the region.

“In time to come, I am confident that we will build a thriving Esports ecosystem, and nurture more Singaporean Esports talents.”

Singaporean event organiser UnUsUal Productions has been appointed to oversee the event organisation and technical aspects for all of AEF events.

According to EEA Co-Chairman Roland Ong, with the appointment of UnUsUaL Productions, they are planning to make AEF a regional event touring different countries in Asia.

“We want to ensure that the experience for both the players and the audience is excellent.

“We need a trusted partner with deep experience and technical expertise to deliver a high-quality event and memorable experience for everyone.

“It is in this aspect that we are appointing UnUsUaL Productions, who have years of experience executing some of the largest concerts and events not only in Singapore but in the region.”.

EEA is a Singapore-based company set up in 2019 with the vision to build a comprehensive eco-system for Esports in Singapore as well as for the Asia region.