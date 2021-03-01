From Captain America to Transformers, superheroes and comic characters welcome Malaysian students back on first day of school (VIDEO)

Transformers characters Optimus Prime and Bumblebee were spotted at SK Kubang Kerian 3 in Kelantan this morning. — Screengrab from Twitter/@k_izzuddin

PETALING JAYA, Mar 1 — Students at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kubang Kerian 3 in Kelantan were in awe as they were greeted by life-size ‘Transformers’ this morning.

A clip of two characters from the Transformers franchise in Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, walking on the school grounds as students geared up for the first day of the school year is making the rounds on Twitter.

The 18-second clip shared by Twitter user @k_izzuddin has viewed almost 30,000 times so far withmore than 1,400 retweets.

“Complete with Transformers to greet kids who are back at school today,” he wrote.

Schools have been resorting to creative measures to help ease school-going children back into the routine of classrooms and blackboards after months of disruption due to Covid-19.

One user joked that Optimus Prime looked like a proud dad sending his son Bumblebee to school.

Izzuddin also shared a snapshot of Mickey Mouse standing at an unknown school gate.

Macam-macam cara ni pihak sekolah buat untuk tarik minat anak-anak ke sekolah. Tahniah untuk semua!! pic.twitter.com/AhXMa7baMn — M.K Izzuddin (@k_izzuddin) March 1, 2021

“All sorts of ways from schools to get kids excited about going to school – congratulations all,” he wrote.

One woman replied saying her child’s school, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Ping Ming in Johor Baru planted a tyrannosaurus rex.

Sekolah anak saya ada dinosaur pic.twitter.com/gOkCBmNxyo — Naja Jual Plan Telco Jimat 💃💃 (@naja_kluang) March 1, 2021

Other Malaysians also responded to the thread and shared various well-known popular culture figures they spotted at school.

“My nephew’s school has Captain America,” said @THRHZMZM.

Haha sekolah anak buah aku ada Captain America 😂 pic.twitter.com/tyNTbNxgR7 — AthirahZamzam (@THRHZMZM) March 1, 2021

At SK Tasik Cini, the iconic mouse Jerry was spotted outside the Pekan primary school in Kampung Gumum.

Tom datang sekolah ayah aku pic.twitter.com/pAxtVGJoHD — Alan (@_alifadlan) March 1, 2021

In Kepala Batas, Penang, Spiderman waved to students during assembly.

Ni kt Kepala Batas, Pulau Pinang pic.twitter.com/uF4UwLo7Hs — DianaAnakPakAzis® (@DianaAnakAzis) March 1, 2021

Today marks the first day of the new school year following months of disruption due to the movement control order (MCO) in the wake of Covid-19.