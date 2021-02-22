Associations leading fund-raising campaign to aid homes affected by MCO 2.0

ARFF president Datuk Mike Loh (left) and SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Micheal Kang presenting financial aid to a representative of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumah Impian OKU Kuala Lumpur. — Courtesy photo from Kevin Chong

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Asean Retail-Chains and Franchise Federation (ARFF) and the SME Association of Malaysia are leading a fund-raising campaign to raise funds for homes affected by the movement control order (MCO).

Called the “Pandemic CSR Fundraising Campaign”, it is in aid of old folks’ homes, orphanages, assisted living facilities for the disabled, shelter homes, and other non-governmental organisations.

In a statement, ARFF and the SME Association of Malaysia said they have set a target of RM300,000 to help the homes.

“Due to the shortage of food, medical supplies, funds for rental and operational expenses, these welfare centers are on the brink of ceasing their operations,” said the statement, adding that they have also approached the Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry for support.

ARFF president Datuk Mike Loh said the MCO had caused donors to be unable to visit homes to donate.

“I take this opportunity to humbly invite entrepreneurs and the rakyat of Malaysia to come together and participate in this campaign to help these welfare centres during these critical times,” said Loh.

For a start, the funds raised will be distributed to homes in the Klang Valley before it is expanded to other states.

To date, 10 homes have received aid from the fund.

The homes are Pertubuhan Pusat Penjagaan Kanak-Kanak Cacat Shan Dai Selangor, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Orang Tua Cacat dan Kurang Upaya Taman Connaught, Persatuan Kebajikan Wen Hua, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumah Impian OKU Kuala Lumpur and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Warga Emas Kenang Budi Kuala Lumpur.

Other homes include Persatuan Kebajikan Kanak-Kanak Angels Kuala Lumpur, Pertubuhan Penganut Bodhiksetra Vihara, Xiao Xin Serdang old folks’ home, Persatuan Kebajikan OKU Hati Berganda Selangor and Persatuan Kebajikan Rasa Sayang Selangor.

SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Micheal Kang said the homes needed help now more than ever.

“And they look to us, the community, to survive during this MCO 2.0. The SME Association of Malaysia and ARFF will continue to do all in our capabilities to ensure the sustainability of these welfare homes,” said Kang.

Those wanting to donate can pay to Persatuan Pengusaha Kecil dan Sederhana Malaysia at OCBC Bank 7081016783.

Send them a copy of the transfer slip via Whatsapp to SME Malaysia 017-669-7231 or ARFF 016-207-7802.