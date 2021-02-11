Covid-19: Lion dance troupe takes to online retail platform to sell virtual performances to keep the Chinese New Year spirit alive (VIDEO)

Shaolin GC Academy's lion dance performance last year during Chinese New Year. — Picture via Facebook/ShaolinGCSupporter'sClub

PETALING JAYA, Feb 11 — With most lion dance troupes cancelled due to the movement control order (MCO), one group came up with a creative way to continue its lion dance tradition.

The Shaolin GC Showtime Academy has come up with lion dance videos that can be purchased online and comes together with Chinese New Year greetings.

Anyone across the world can purchase its videos and watch its lion dance performances from the comfort of their homes while ushering in the Chinese New Year festivities.

According to Shaolin GC Showtime Academy’s head coach Alex Loh, one of the academy’s sponsors gave him the idea to create these lion dance videos.

He told Malay Mail that it was a good suggestion and proceeded with the idea since physical shows are prohibited at the moment.

Videos of the dancers performing the dance were shot during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) last year with dancers volunteering to perform without getting paid.

“With most shows cancelled due to the MCO this year, the team of 20 to 30 lion dancers were unable to earn an income especially during the Chinese New Year festivities.

“But we do have a few full time salaried staff and we are still wondering how to pull through until the next Chinese New Year because the response to the videos have been poor so far.

“Only those who really enjoy watching the lion dance performances have been supporting us by purchasing our videos,” he said.

The academy has partnered with e-commerce platform Shopee to reach out to more people who are interested to purchase its lion dance video.

Anyone interested to purchase the lion dance videos can call Alex Loh at 012-229 5727 or click HERE.