After going bald for charity, Syed Saddiq now offers debate lessons to raise funds to buy tablets for students (VIDEO)

After sacrificing his hair, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman will now offer debate lessons online to raise more funds to buy tablets. — Picture via Facebook/Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — After going bald to raise funds to help the underprivileged in his constituency last year, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman is now offering online debate lessons to raise more funds to buy tablets.

In a post via his Facebook page today, the former youth and sports minister said money raised in his previous campaign totalling RM144,760 only bought 200 laptops.

“We’ve successfully distributed more than 200 laptops to the students. But in this new norm, 200 over laptops are not enough.”

“And online learning devices are no longer needed only by university students but even by school students. I am once again called to raise money to provide devices for school students such as tablets,” he wrote.

Hence, the three-time winner of the Asian British Parliamentary (ABP) Debating Championship’s Asia Best Speaker award will be sharing his knowledge about debates for the people.

“What could be better than giving back through teaching and learning?” he asked.

Aside from joining the class, which costs RM200 to register, the people can also sponsor a student to attend the lesson or help students in Muar.

While the date and time for the event has yet to be fixed, Syed Saddiq, who is one of Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) founders, said it would be “soon”.

It was previously reported that Syed Saddiq’s #BotakChallenge fundraiser was for his 1 Keluarga 1 Laptop campaign, which he started in 2019 and aims to help Muar’s less fortunate students by providing them with laptops.