Teacher in Perak transforms kindergarten into ‘spaceship’ with realistic mural paintings

The entire kindergarten, from the walls to the ceiling, was painted to look like the inside of a spaceship. — Picture via Facebook/Cikgu Farra

PETALING JAYA, Feb 1 — Many teachers often go the extra mile to motivate their students.

One teacher in Perak did precisely that as she went to great lengths to create a stimulating learning environment for her preschoolers.

The images of the newly-transformed Tabika Kemas Talang Hulu were uploaded onto the Viral Perak page just under a week ago, as they depicted the realistic space-inspired murals painted all over the kindergarten.

From starry skies filled with comets and planets to a detailed 3D spaceship cockpit, the kindergarten was completely redesigned to resemble the inside of a spaceship looking out into the vastness of space.

The teacher, Cikgu Farra, also uploaded a series of posts onto her Facebook page detailing the step by step progression of the kindergarten’s makeover which began earlier this year.

Once the ceiling was done, Cikgu Farra began working on the spaceship detailing on the walls. — Picture via Facebook/Cikgu Farra.

She and her team started by focusing on the ceiling first by painting a black background before adding in the shining Sun, comets and stars onto the ceiling.

Cikgu Farra then proceeded to work on the intricate 3D spaceship designs on the walls of the kindergarten by painting a spaceship cockpit, “observation deck” and even an astronaut going out for a spacewalk.

Judging by her posts, it took about three weeks to finish painting all of the murals.

There’s even a life-sized astronaut hopping out into space painted on one of the walls. — Picture via Facebook/Cikgu Farra.

The end result of all her hard work is truly spectacular as well, as the realistic murals bring the interior of the kindergarten to life with its breathtaking and extremely detailed designs.

“We are just common village people but our hearts are big. It may not look like the real thing, but at least we tried.

“People think of village teachers as being ordinary or boring but we want to change that belief,” said Cikgu Farra in one of her posts.

But even though most of the painting seemed to have been completed, Cikgu Farra wasn’t done just yet as she added more space-themed materials like posters and tabletop covers to complement the murals.

“I only added a few things today. Hopefully, I can touch up and add a few more things in the days to come. We’re currently working on a space trolley,” she said in the post.

Many social media users also praised Cikgu Farra for her creativity and willingness to make her kindergarten more fun for the students.

Some even jokingly asked if she could stop by their homes to paint similar artworks for their children.