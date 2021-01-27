Pahang man dresses up as Iron Man to give aid to Temerloh flood victims, bring cheer to children (VIDEO)

Mohd Faizal Muda, 36, found an inspiring way to put his Iron Man costume collection to good use. — Picture from Instagram/@mr_ironman_pahang

PETALING JAYA, Jan 27 — A man in Pahang suited up as superhero Iron Man to bring flood victims in Temerloh some much-needed distraction from the disaster.

Mohd Faizal Muda, 36, was dressed up in the popular Marvel superhero character while distributing aid to those affected by the flood at Taman Desa, Kuala Krau, Berita Harian reported.

The 36-year-old also entertained children and residents during his recent visit.

Mohd Faizal who volunteered in the flood relief mission said it was the least he could do to cheer up children whose lives and homes have been destroyed by the natural disaster.

The cosplayer told the Malay language publication he was willing to spend tens of thousands to collect Iron Man-themed items for various occasions.

“I often wear and use Iron Man-themed clothes, shoes, bags, watches, sunglasses, belts, mobile phone cases and sheets to the point I was nicknamed the Iron Man of Temerloh.

“My first collection was a helmet that I bought for RM800 and since 2008, I’ve spent more than RM30,000, including this superhero suit from a United Kingdom-based company,” Mohd Faizal said.

The passionate collector, who works at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Hospital education unit in Temerloh, said he owns two other Iron Man suits that were custom made in the Philippines and Malaysia, costing RM4,500 and RM5,000 respectively.

“It is not easy to encourage children to come to the hospital to get treatment because they are afraid of doctors, especially when they see an injection needle.

“Because of that, I came up with a creative solution by wearing the complete Iron Man superhero costume while waiting for paediatric patients in the hospital’s lobby,” he added.

Due to his interest in dressing up as the Marvel character that was famously played by US actor Robert Downey Jr, Mohd Faizal has received a lot of invitations to entertain children in hospitals and schools as well as appearing in blood donation drives and charity events.

The Temerloh Iron Man made headlines in 2018 for his impressive collection as well as transforming his Proton Wira into an Iron Man-inspired car.