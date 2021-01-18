Astro Kasih donates educational carts to paediatric wards across Malaysia to lift spirits of young patients

Each educational cart comes with engaging learning tools, books and games for the young patients to use. — Picture courtesy of Astro

PETALING JAYA, Jan 18 — The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken things up in all aspects of healthcare in hospitals all over the world.

New safety procedures and social distancing protocols make it difficult for many areas of healthcare as medical practitioners and even patients adjust to these new norms.

One of the impacted areas is the paediatric unit of hospitals, as restricted movement — in order to abide by health protocols — makes it all the more inconvenient for the young patients stuck in the wards.

In a bid to brighten the mood for some of these kids, Astro, as part of its social responsibility initiative Astro Kasih, is set to donate fun and mobile educational carts to keep the children’s minds active while they’re on bed rest.

“This year, Astro is 25 years young and we would like to pay tribute to Malaysians and our customers who have supported us throughout our journey,” said Astro’s communications and community director Tammy Toh in a press release.

“Our customers are our partners in our journey to serve the community. We hope that our humble contribution of the educational carts will go a long way to spread joy to the kids as they recuperate in the wards during this extraordinary time.”

Astro Kasih will hand over a total of 60 customisable mobile carts, filled with engaging learning tools and books to paediatric hospitals and wards nationwide so that the young patients can continue to learn as they recover.

Each educational cart is furnished with stationery sets, games, children’s activity books, and storybooks which were contributed by Astro staff and sponsored by online bookstore BookXcess and Faber-Castell Malaysia.

Another sponsor and partner, IDC Global Holdings Sdn Bhd (Virochem), also donated Hot & Cold UV Light water dispensers to selected hospitals around the Klang Valley as part of this initiative.

The paediatric award at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM was the first to receive the Astro Kasih educational cart. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Astro Kasih presented the first educational cart earlier this week to the paediatric ward at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

“We would like to thank Astro for their generous donation towards the children in our wards. It has been a trying time for our patients, and being away from school is hard, so this gift will surely keep the kids more engaged and encourage them to get well sooner,” said the hospital’s head of corporate communication and customer services Nur Yasmin Nan Rahimi.

The remaining educational carts are set to be delivered to wards and hospitals nationwide within the month.

As part of the “Astro Kasih Bersama Wad Pediatrik” programme, complimentary Kampus Astro learning systems were also installed in specialised paediatric and child oncology wards in hospitals across Malaysia.

Kampus Astro is another educational initiative that promotes holistic and engaging learning for young students through its “edutainment” learning systems and access to multiple educational channels on Astro.

Yayasan Astro Kasih is the corporate social responsibility wing of Astro Malaysia, which was created to develop innovative and impactful projects to improve the quality of life of the communities it serves.