Birthday wishes pour in from Facebook users as preacher Ebit Lew turns 36

Preacher Ebit Lew in all smiles as he turns 36 today. — Picture via Facebook/EbitLew

PETALING JAYA, Dec 21 — Philanthropist and preacher Ebit Lew turns 36 today.

And many have flooded his comments section on Facebook with birthday wishes after Lew posted a picture of him holding a bouquet of flowers and a balloon basket.

Lew penned a heartfelt message saying how he misses his late mother’s voice and how she would wish him and hope that he would continue doing good for the people around him.

“I always pray that God will always make me a vessel to help those in need.

“Thank you to my family members and friends who have been praying for my good health, and for the lovely gift,” he wrote on Facebook.

Setiap kali hari lahir selalu mak saya call cakap "selamat hari lahir ebit. Mak sayang ebit" rindu suara mak. Hadiahkan... Posted by Ebit Lew on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Garnering over 500,000 likes at the time of writing, Lew’s post has been receiving birthday wishes from many who have been praising him for his good deeds and wishing him a long life full of happiness.

One user wrote : “Happy birthday and thank you for helping many without looking at their skin colour.”

Another user meanwhile said that the world needs more people like Lew who are continuously helping people and uniting people through his deeds.

Other social media users from different races poured in their well-wishes for Lew.