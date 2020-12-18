US man to receive RM302,925 after winning lawsuit against parents who discarded his prized porn possession

American David Werking won the lawsuit against his parents for disposing his porn collection. — Pexels.com pic

PETALING JAYA, December 18 — An American man was awarded RM302,925 (US$75,000) after winning a lawsuit against his parents who threw away his prized pornographic possession.

Beth and Paul Werking will have to pay their son David Werking after he won the lawsuit on Wednesday in a ruling handed down by US District Judge Paul Maloney, as reported by HuffPost.

The couple will need to pay the amount to replace the rare pornographic possession consisting of his collection of DVDs, magazines and sex toys.

“This is because the defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property, and they did not dispute that they destroyed the property,” Maloney wrote in the judgment.

Maloney also rejected Werking’s claims that they had warned their son to not bring the pornographic magazines and movies when he moved into their home after his divorce in 2016.

The New York Post reported that when the son moved to Indiana in 2017, he noticed dozens of boxes of his “prized” possessions missing after asking them to send his belongings.

It was later revealed that the parents had discarded them, according to the lawsuit.

“Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff,” his father had written in an email.

“I have no words to express the depth of my shock and disappointment and the reason I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health.

“I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine.”