Sharp Malaysia launches fundraising initiative to support frontliners, underprivileged Malaysians

PETALING JAYA, Dec 18 — Sharp Electronics Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Sharp) has launched an initiative to support Malaysians impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Malaysia Tabah 2021 initiative was officially launched two days ago, in an attempt to raise money through sales of Sharp’s 2021 desktop calendars, to support frontliners and underprivileged Malaysians around the country.

“During this extremely challenging period, we have decided to help raise funds through our campaign which we hope will alleviate the pressures faced by Malaysians affected by the pandemic,” said Sharp managing director Ting Yang Chung in a press release.

The 2021 calendars will be slightly different this time around as it will showcase unique photos taken during the movement control order (MCO) by photojournalists from Malay Mail and The Star.

Ting said that the company decided to dedicate the entire calendar year in honour of frontliners all over the country, who have worked tirelessly to protect their fellow countrymen.

“This collaboration allows us to see through the lenses of the photojournalists and also help us to remember how we as a nation have stood together on a united front to overcome this pandemic — and to honour the fighting spirit of our frontliners,” he said.

Instead of featuring the company’s products, the 2021 calendar edition will honour local frontliners. — Picture courtesy of Sharp Electronics Malaysia

Sharp plans to produce 20,000 pieces of desktop calendars and will be giving them away for every donation of RM50 received from the public or any of its business partners.

All of the proceeds from the 2021 calendar donations will be channelled directly to the Tzu Chi Foundation, in a bid to support their ongoing efforts to aid struggling Malaysians and frontliners.

Since the implementation of the first MCO, the foundation has distributed personal protective equipment to 2,372 hospitals, clinics, police stations and other needy organisations nationwide.

It has also provided aid to some 2,178 families — representing more than 9,100 beneficiaries — with each receiving between RM300 to RM800 for three consecutive months from September to November this year.

“We are committed to continuing our support for our frontliners and fellow Malaysians. The ongoing pandemic has severely impacted the livelihood of all Malaysians and every little bit of support counts,” said Tzu Chi Foundation’s KL and Selangor chief executive officer Sio Kee Hong.

If you’re keen to get ahold of one of these calendars, all donations for the Malaysia Tabah 2021 initiative can be made here or through Sharp’s AI-powered e-Service platform called Cocoro Life.