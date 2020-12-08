Nothing too big ― Indonesian delivery riders transport aquariums, mattresses, motorbikes and more on a regular basis

These delivery riders are definitely in for a bumpy ride. ― Pictures via Instagram/@newdramaojol.id

PETALING JAYA, Dec 8 ― Life as a delivery rider here in Malaysia is not easy.

From riding through the unpredictable and unforgiving weather to dealing with rude customers, there are plenty of challenges they face just to earn a living.

While it isn’t a “walk in the park” kind of job, delivering items here might be a whole lot easier than it is down in Indonesia.

Unlike delivery riders here which usually deliver food or just smaller items, Indonesian delivery riders take it to the next level with images on social media showing them transporting an assortment of rather large and precariously placed items on their motorcycles.

Indonesian portal detikOto noted that this is not an uncommon occurrence in Indonesia, as Gojek riders are often seen delivering large items on their bikes, with one recently even having to transport another motorcycle on his, for a customer.

Uploaded onto the @newdramaojol.id Instagram page, the unamused “ojol” (a nickname for Gojek riders in Indonesia) can be seen patiently waiting as a client straps a motorcycle to the back of his delivery vehicle.

And if a motorbike can fit, then what else can?

A lot apparently.

Riders have been pictured delivering all kinds of big items that definitely seem a little too big to fit on a regular motorcycle such as an aquarium, several mattresses and even one managing to balance what appears to be a fridge and a washing machine.

Bet you didn’t think that you could fit a washing machine and a refrigerator on a motorcycle. ― Pictures via Instagram/@newdramaojol.id

Some riders even managed to somehow transport construction materials, with a little ingenuity.

Some riders even use different ways of strapping the items onto their motorbikes. ― Pictures via Instagram/@newdramaojol.id

While some social media users were amused at how these riders were able to transport the items, many were more concerned about the safety of it all, as it poses an obvious risk to the rider and other road users.

Indonesian driving instructor, Erreza from Rifat Drive Labs, said that this common scene in the country is referred to as “ODOL”, which stands for over-dimension and overload, and puts the riders in danger.

While it might be possible, it’s not exactly a safe idea to strap another motorbike onto yours. ― Pictures via Instagram/@newdramaojol.id

“Moving the pressure point with such a heavy load will increase risk of falling,” Erreza told detikOto.

“When the maximum load is reached, it poses a danger to the frame of the bike and all of the vehicle’s components. This obviously shortens the service life and performance of the bike itself, while increasing the risk of damage.”

He also said that riders who carry heavy loads are also at risk of easily puncturing their tyres and can become extremely fatigued by transporting big items.