Virtual makeup brightens video calls (VIDEO)

L'Oréal Paris has launched a virtual makeup line, bringing digital beauty looks to your selfies and video calls. — Picture courtesy of L'Oréal via AFP

PARIS, Nov 17 — “Sorry, my camera's not working.” How many times have you heard that excuse — or used it yourself — during online video meetings? Going au naturel may be more on trend than ever due to the pandemic, but that can still take some confidence when going face to face with colleagues or friends on video calls.

Could virtual makeup be the answer to looking presentable on calls without spending too much time in the bathroom? That's the solution proposed by global cosmetics giant L'Oréal Paris with its “Signature Faces” digital makeup.

Since early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the way people consume, communicate and even work, making all things digital our main allies in day-to-day life. Whether with smartphones, tablets or computers, device cameras are now switched on more than ever, keeping us connected when lockdown measures bite.

In fact, anyone who thought they'd be spending all day in pajamas with uncoiffed hair almost certainly hadn't banked on being seen in their natural habitat, as device cameras fire up to dial in to video conferences, whether for work or with friends and family.

It's usually at this moment that the camera develops some kind of problem. Some people don't have a camera — never had one — others don't know how to use it. Then there's all those cameras that mysteriously stop working right when the call is about to start. There are loads of excuses for keeping out of the camera's terrifying gaze ... at least, there are for anyone who hit snooze on the alarm rather than spending time on their hair and makeup.

Now, L'Oréal Paris — which acquired the augmented reality specialist ModiFace in 2018 — presents a new tool that could give millions of homeworkers a helping hand. “Signature Faces” is a line of 10 virtual makeup products on three different themes (Volumising Capsules, Plump Shot, Fire Match), allowing users to apply virtual makeup for their work calls or online parties in just a few clicks.

You can try out this new beauty experience on Snapchat, Instagram, Google Duo, Skype, Zoom and Google Hangouts, after installing the software and following a few simple set-up steps for your platform of choice. — AFP-Relaxnews