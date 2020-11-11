Covid-19: Kind Seremban family takes in couple who lost their job during MCO

Fakhrulzaman and his wife Rohayati with Linda and her two children at their home in Seremban. ― Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 11 ― Deepavali celebrations for L. Linda Kasturi and her loved ones this Saturday will be unlike previous years thanks to the presence of new “family members”.

The 39-year-old and her husband Karthik, 35 opened their home in Seremban to married couple Mohamad Fakhrulzaman Abdul Malik, 57 and Rohayati Salleh, 46 six months ago when they lost their source of income during the movement control order (MCO).

The heartwarming story was published in a Bernama article today.

Despite being total strangers, Linda has dubbed the couple her “new mother and father”.

The used furniture store owner met Fakhrulzaman and Rohayati when she wanted to buy a refrigerator.

The couple was forced to sell their belongings after Fakhrulzaman, who worked as a cook, was laid off during the MCO in March.

“My intention at that time was just to buy a refrigerator but I felt sorry for ‘dad’ who lost his job at a restaurant since the MCO and the situation forced them to sell their furniture to make a living and pay their rent,” Linda said.

“I invited them to stay with me as I have plenty of room that will be comfortable for them.”

Although the two families are from different faiths and ethnic backgrounds, it has never been an issue.

“The question of food isn’t a problem because we prepare halal and clean food in our home.

“My family and I respect my new parents’ beliefs and we’ve provided them a special space for praying,” said Linda.

She added that Fakhrulzaman and Rohayati took care of her 60-year-old mother S. Kamala Devi.

Linda, who has two children aged 11 and 10 months, said the couple completed her family and she is determined to care for them for as long as possible.

“Let ‘mum and dad’ be here.

“I also plan to build a house next to us because the children have grown closer to them and love them very much,” Linda said.

She added that Deepavali this year will be a modest one due to the conditional movement control order.

Fakhrulzaman, who suffered a stroke last year, said Linda’s family treated him and his wife as their own and he feels at home with them.

“Linda and her family helped me and my wife a lot besides taking good care of us.

“I am very grateful to Linda for her willingness to have us stay with her family and providing us with halal meals.

“I don’t care what outsiders want to say but only me and this family know how close and loving we are as a family,” he said.

The father of five children aged between seven and 24 told Bernama he has informed his family members of his new living arrangement.

Four of Fakhrulzaman’s kids are living with their biological mother in Maran, Pahang while another is studying in a madrasah in East Java, Indonesia.