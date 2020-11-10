Topless man becomes internet sensation for interrupting French reporter’s live US election coverage (VIDEO)

French journalist Maxime Switek couldn't hold back laughter when the 30-year-old Francophile gatecrashed his live TV broadcast of the US election on Saturday. ― Screengrab via Twitter/@BFMTV

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 ― It was a momentous occasion for Americans on Saturday after Joe Biden was officially declared the president-elect, ending four years of Donald Trump in office.

Happy Americans flocked to the street to celebrate their new president-elect despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, dancing to music and cheering loudly.

Some couldn’t contain their excitement to the point of gatecrashing a French reporter’s coverage for BFM TV, France’s biggest news channel.

Journalist Maxime Switek was in the midst of his broadcast segment when an overly excited topless man in Washington DC interrupted his coverage of the election ― just to tell him how much he loved France.

The man even tried to put on his best French accent while sharing his love for French dishes such as escargot and cheese omelette live on air.

“I’ve been to France; it’s beautiful! I ate escargot! I love a croissant.

“I love an omelette du fromage,” he said.

Switek, who was taken aback by the random incident, couldn’t keep a straight face and had to turn his back on the screen momentarily as he was left in stitches.

The clip has been making its rounds on social media since Saturday, raking in more than nine million views.

The hilarious video also received more than 86,000 likes and more than 27,000 comments on Twitter.

For those who are wondering who the unabashed Francophile was, Forbes discovered that the overnight viral sensation is a 30-year-old man named Meka Anyanetu.

The University of Michigan graduate genuinely loves France and even studied the language in university.

“The French are great. I love French food. I love the basic jam there. I love the clothing. I definitely want to come back there and I can’t wait to travel,” he told Forbes.

Anyanetu added that he made plans to visit France this year but his trip was cancelled due to Covid-19.

“Let your audience know and let the Francophone world know that.

“I’m not just some oblivious American who watched one TV show – I actually used to know French.

“I love their transit and as well as their quality of food. Like just things like bread, the meat.

“I feel like basic items just taste so much better there,” he added.

According to news reports, Anyanetu is raising funds for his trip on the peer-to-peer payment platform Venmo.