Perak state government and ISPCA joint exhibition to educate public on programme to manage strays

IPOH, Nov 4 — An exhibition will be held this month to educate the public on the Trap Neuter Release and Manage (TNRM) programme that Perak will implement in all its 15 local councils to manage strays.

Jointly organised by the state government and the Ipoh Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), the exhibition will be held on November 14 and 15 at Aeon Midtown Falim.

ISPCA president Ricky Soong said to date, three local councils — Ipoh City Council, Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council and Teluk Intan Municipal Council — had implemented TNRM.

“Discussions are underway with other local councils to implement the programme at their municipality.”

In July, the Perak government said it hoped to put in place a basic standard operating procedure (SOP) for handling the issue of stray dogs by the end of the year.

Quoting the state Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohd Radzi, Star Online reported that the state was currently fine-tuning the basic procedures to be streamlined and used at all district local authorities.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Soong said since ISPCA implemented TNRM four year ago, it had successfully spayed and neutered 4,000 strays in Ipoh.

“All the strays are microchipped to enable its rescuer to be contacted in the event anything happens to it such as if it was accidentally caught by local council enforcement teams or if it met with an accident.

“If we do not want strays to become over-populated, TNR is the way to go,” he said, estimating that Ipoh has some 20,000 strays.

Soong said the people have to bear part of the responsibility for the problem of strays.

“Before it became a stray, it used to be someone’s pet. When the owner refused to neuter or spay the pet, that is when the problem of overpopulation happens.”

One female dog and its puppies can produce up to 200 other puppies in two years, added Soong.

With TNRM, he said, strays are saved from the agony of being constantly pregnant, delivering puppies and open to abuse.

The exhibition is open from 1pm to 9pm (November 14) and 10am to 9pm (November 15).

For details, visit ISPCA Facebook page