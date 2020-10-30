MBO Cinemas launches #StayStrongMBOCinemas campaign offering limited edition merchandise up for sale

MBO Cinemas' #StayStrongMBOCinemas to help weather the Covid-19 storm. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/MBO Cinemas

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Cinemas have been badly affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

With no new titles to show and the drop in movie admissions since Chinese New Year, MBO Cinemas launched the #StayStrongMBOCinemas campaign beginning today to weather the storm.

In a video posted on their Facebook page, MBO Cinemas explained their current situation and also thanked their ‘Allstars’ members who have been supporting them all this time.

MBO Cinemas CEO, Cheah Chun Wai said that with the current Covid-19 situation, it would take another six to 12 months for content to return to the silver screen.

“Here, I would like to pledge for the support of our beloved MBO fans, especially the Allstars, to support us on this #StayStrongMBOCinemas campaign.”

“We have thousands of limited edition merchandise in our stock which is slow moving now because of the lack of admissions.”

“We will open table sales at the cinema foyers with the proper compliance to the SOP (Standard Operating Procedures).”

The #StayStrongMBOCinemas campaign is on daily from 4pm to 8pm.

The campaign will be done at all MBO Cinemas outlets in Malaysia excluding MBO outlets in Klang, Space U8, Elements Mall Melaka, Seremban, Skudai, Brem Mall and Kota Tinggi.

MBO Cinemas are selling off their limited edition merchandise for RM15 per piece and RM50 for four pieces.

“We need your support to brace through the storm and to stay strong.”

“If you’d like to see us again in the future, please come and support us, ‘Kasi sapu licin!” said Cheah.

It was previously reported that MBO Cinemas was facing liquidation due to cash flow problems.