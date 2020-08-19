Firemen respond to distress call from Ampang woman, frog caught and later released

When firemen from the Ampang Fire and Rescue Department arrived, the frog was on the wall of a woman’s house. — Picture via Facebook/ Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — No task is too difficult, or menial, for our Fire and Rescue Department personnel as evident in their latest rescue mission.

Acting on a distress call from a woman at Seri Baiduri Apartment in Bukit Indah, a team of five firemen were sent to help — remove a frog from her unit.

In a Facebook post, the department said it had received the call at about 9.40pm on Tuesday.

“Personnel on-site managed to catch the amphibian that was later released at a safe spot,” it said.

Internet users were amused with the post, that had since been shared more than 1,000 times, with many reacted with the laughing emoji.

The culprit was finally caught and released by firemen from the Ampang Fire and Rescue Department. — Picture via Facebook/ Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Ampang

Jue Juriyani Mustafa thanked the firemen for their services.

“If I am at the site, I too will call the department. I am horrified by frogs. Better to call for the department’s help rather than I faint,” she wrote.