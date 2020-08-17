Free admission to KL Tower until sept 16 for Covid-19 frontliners

The promotion is in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations was also being offered at the Star View deck at Menara Alor Setar, Kedah. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Kuala Lumpur Tower is offering free admission to frontliners who have worked hard to curb the spread of COVID-19, as a token of appreciation for their sacrifices.

Kuala Lumpur Tower chief executive officer Ainol Shaharina Sahar said through the ‘Untukmu Wiraku’ (For You, Our Heroes) promotion, the frontline staff could visit the sky deck and the observation deck for free from today until Sept 16.

“We appreciate the dedication of the frontliners who have risked their health and safety to continue to fight against COVID-19. This is a gift from us to all of you,” she said at the launch of the campaign here, today.

Ainol Shaharina said the promotion was reserved for Malaysian frontline staff still serving with the Malaysian Ministry of Health including private healthcare organisations, the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Malaysian Immigration Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

She said employees of all ranks were eligible to enjoy the promotion by showing their valid work documents at the ticket counter.

“They can also bring family members along with a charge of RM10 each for the first and second members, while the third and subsequent members will be given a 50 per cent discount (from the published rate),” she said, adding that her team was targeting about 15,000 visitors during this period.

She said the promotion in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations was also being offered at the Star View deck at Menara Alor Setar, Kedah.

Meanwhile, JBPM director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid described the gesture as something special that could motivate the staff to further serve the country.

“Thank you for giving recognition to our services, it is hoped that such cooperation and initiatives will continue in the future,” he said.

MCDF chief commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab, meanwhile hoped that frontline staff would not miss this opportunity to spend some time off with their families.

“It may be easier for those in the Klang Valley to come, but for those who are far, maybe they can plan something and take advantage of this (initiative),” he said. — Bernama