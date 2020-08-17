Chinese citizen hospitalised for 23 days after cat falls on his head, knocks him out (VIDEO)

Chinese citizen Gao Fenghua was unconscious after his neighbour's cat had dramatically crashed on his head. Screengrab via Youtube/SorpheaPeow

PETALING JAYA, August 17 — It was a horrific moment for Chinese citizen Gao Fenghua after being knocked down by a cat that left him unconscious.

The incident happened in the city of Harbin, in the northeastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang, was captured on YouTube by a social media user, Sorphea Peow.

In a surveillance video, the elderly man who was walking and accompanied by his dog, immediately collapsed on the ground when a cat fell on his head and he was left unconscious.

The man’s dog then walked towards its owner and walked towards the cat when it spotted the feline hiding nearby, and cornered the cat that was hiding in a nearby doorway.

According to Daily Star, the cat belongs to the man’s neighbour, Yu, and had fallen from the house balcony.

Gao was admitted to the hospital for 23 days due to the injury and has been discharged recently but he needs to undergo physiotherapy treatment.

He also needs to continue wearing his neck brace.