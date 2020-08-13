Malay Mail

Manjung Municipal Council transforms tree trunks, junk into colourful decorations

Thursday, 13 Aug 2020 02:30 PM MYT

BY SYLVIA LOOI

 
A train replica made by Manjung Municipal Council at Pangkor jetty. — Picture via Facebook/ Perak Press
LUMUT, Aug 13 — As part of its efforts to reduce waste, Manjung Municipal Council has converted tree trunks, tires, oil barrels, and plastics into decorations to beautify the municipality.

To date, the decorations had been put up at Pangkor, Seri Manjung and the latest at Dataran Beruas.

According to the council, the idea to decorate the municipality using recyclables came from its Landscape Unit personnel.

“Besides beautifying the area, it is hoped that the decorations can be used as the community's recreational place,” the council said.

Besides replicas of motorcycles, a sitting area converted from tree trunks were also made.

 

Laman Dekorasi Kitar Semula yang terletak di Dataran Beruas merupakan lokasi kedua gerak kerja yang dilaksanakan oleh...

Posted by Majlis Perbandaran Manjung on Sunday, August 9, 2020

Speaking to Sin Chew Daily, council president Syamsul Hazeman Md Salleh said besides beautifying the area, the new decorations can also be a tourist spot.

“It can be a spot to take selfies too,” he said.

He added that when the council started with the first project in Pangkor, it won rave reviews from the people.

“It spurred the Landscape Unit on and we decided to put up the decorations at more areas in the municipality.”

A Manjung Municipal Council Landscape Unit staff putting finishing touches to Dataran Beruas where decorations are made using recyclables. — Picture via Facebook/ Manjung Municipal Council
