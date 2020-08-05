Carlsberg Malaysia to reward customers with signed Liverpool FC jersey, other prizes

Carlsberg Malaysia customers can stand a chance to win the limited-edition Liverpool FC Champions Set and jersey with purchases of Probably the Best Beer in the World. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Carlsberg Malaysia is all set to surprise fans of the Reds with jaw-dropping grand prize of signed Liverpool FC jerseys with purchases of “Probably the Best Beer in the World”.

A limited number of official jerseys will be up for grabs in Malaysia, personally signed by members of the Premier League Champions team as part of Carlsberg Malaysia’s long-awaited launch of the limited-edition “Champions” packaging across its cans and bottles.

Apart from the signed jersey, there is the Liverpool FC Champions Set consisting of two 500ml cans of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth Draught, a special-edition Carlsberg stem glass with the Liverpool FC crest, delivered in a collector’s box commemorating Liverpool FC’s Premier League win.

The brewer has come up with three simple steps of “Buy, Scan & Win” to help fans win prizes whenever they enjoy Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught.

Consumers only have to submit their proof of purchase through a scanned QR code and immediately be eligible for prizes.

The chance to win a signed jersey is exclusively for purchases at hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and Carlsberg’s official store on Shopee.

Simply purchase RM30 and above of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught, scan the QR code displayed at the point of purchase, and upload your receipt to be in the running to win the grand prize of a signed jersey and Liverpool FC Champions Set every week between Aug 1 and Sept 13.

An additional 110 winners every week will receive the Liverpool FC Champions Set.

Consumers purchasing Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth Draught in bars, bistros, restaurants will also be rewarded with a chance to win the Liverpool FC Champions Set when they purchase bottles in buckets or draught beer in towers or mugs and scan their proof of purchase through a QR code link.

On the other hand, patrons at coffee shops can also win the Liverpool FC Champions set with every purchase of six big bottles through an additional option of submitting their proof of purchase via WhatsApp.

The promotions for bars, bistros, restaurants and coffee shops will run from August 3 to September 13 in Peninsular Malaysia, and from September 1 to October 18 in Sabah and Sarawak.

The limited-edition Carlsberg cans and bottles commemorate Liverpool FC’s Premier League trophy lifting, transforming the brand’s iconic green livery to Liverpool FC’s equally iconic red, featuring the club’s crest, name, and personal signatures of the team that steered the club to victory this season.

Malaysia will also exclusively enjoy a special version of Carlsberg Smooth Draught with a mirrored red, white and silver look, complementing the all-red Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Champions packaging as a collectable set.