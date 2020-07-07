Lazada Malaysia helping prawn farmers market produce online amid Covid-19 pandemic

Lazada Malaysia is helping out local prawn farmers by bringing their fresh catch online. – Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Malaysia e-commerce platform Lazada, is helping out the agriculture sector to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic by setting up a prawn farmers initiative.

In conjunction with their 7.7 Mid-Year Super Sale which started at midnight, Lazada has invited prawn farmers from Selangor to present their fresh crustaceans in a dedicated live streaming session.

According to Lazada, the effort began after they received word that prawn farmers were unable to sell their daily catch.

The company then reached out to local prawn distributor, Earwynn Prawn who works directly with local prawn farmers to bring in their export quality, antibiotic-free and MyGAP certified black tiger prawns into the platform.

Also, in supporting the special live streaming session last night, Lazada also brought in key opinion leader (KOL) Abang Brian who shared some of his scrumptious shrimp-based recipes aside from offering viewers up to 50 per cent discount vouchers.

In addition to that, Lazada also created a special marketing promotion along with a dedicated delivery service to kick start their annual mid-year sale.

“We have had over supply of prawns due to the Covid-19 global pandemic and this would have been a waste if we needed to dispose the harvest.

“Thankfully with this new initiative we are able to have greater reach to customers with export quality prawns delivered by GoGet.my,” said Earwynn Prawn representative, Erik Ong.

Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer, Leo Chow said apart from causing a disruption to the local economy, the Covid-19 had also left small businesses in the agriculture sector in a struggle and Lazada had been helping them by moving their businesses online.

“Lazada offers an efficient and direct channel for farmers to sell their catch and produce straight to consumers’ tables, while consumers can purchase at competitive price points.” said Chow.

Selangor state executive council member Izham Hashim who is also the chairman of the standing committee on infrastructure and public Facilities, modernization of agriculture and agro-based industry said the pandemic highlighted the importance of agriculture to the nation’s food security.

“It is critical for the agricultural industry to adapt to the ‘new normal’ in order to bounce back and recover from the toll and impact on our farmers and SME’s. We commend Lazada’s sense of civic responsibility in helping small local agricultural players.”

“We are confident this will further spur the digital transformation of the agricultural sector which would be beneficial to our nation’s economic recovery from this global pandemic,” Izham said.

In March, Lazada lso helped farmers in Cameron Highlands to kick start their own e-commerce journey by selling fresh vegetables that would’ve been dumped due to supply chain issues during the Movement Control Order period.

Besides that, the collaboration between delivery service provider, GoGet and Lazada has resulted in quick on-boarding of the prawn farmers and leveraging on GoGet expertise in technology and logistics, Lazada is looking to continue this digital momentum to support local agriculture sectors.

During the highly anticipated 7.7 Mid-Year Super Sale, the freshest shrimps will be going at a 30 per cent discount for RM38.20 per box with a minimum purchase of five boxes.

The first 800 customers will also be able to enjoy an exclusive limited time 50 per cent off offer with purchase of eight boxes during the sale.

This year’s 7.7 Mid-Year Super Sale also features the expansion of the LazMall Guaranteed Delivery promise from the Klang Valley to the whole of West Malaysia, on top of Crazy flash sales deals and free shipping vouchers.