Americans forge phoney ‘face mask exempt’ cards to get away with going out mask-free

Some Americans are under the impression that face masks are detrimental to their health despite the World Health Organization encouraging people to wear them to prevent the spread of Covid-19. — Picture from Twitter/LanceBass

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — Americans have started crafting fake “face mask exempt” cards to trick businesses into serving them despite not wearing the protective gear.

A photo of one of the phoney cards began circulating on Twitter this week, with business owners warning each other that they should not accept customers who try to weasel their way in using the fake document.

“Heads up fellow businesses, this is not a thing,” former Nsync member and entrepreneur Lance Bass tweeted along with an image of the card.

“This is what happens when ‘Arts and Crafts Karens’ have too much time on their hands.

“We will throw it in the trash and send them on their way,” said Bass, who used a term for mocking middle-aged white women who often display racist, rude, and entitled behaviour in public.

Replies to the tweet pointed out that the card was laden with typos and contained a website link for an anti-face mask group called Freedom to Breathe Agency.

“I am exempt from any ordinance requiring face mask usage in public.

“Wearing a face mask posses (sic) a mental and/or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disability (sic) Act (ADA), I am not required to disclose my condition to you,” read the card.

An image of the United States’ (US) Department of Justice seal was also seen on the card along with a warning that businesses or organisations would be fined a hefty sum if they violated the ADA.

The federal government then caught wind of the fraudulent cards and issued a statement on the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division website this week warning businesses not to be fooled by them.

“The Department of Justice has been made aware of postings or flyers on the internet regarding the ADA and the use of face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of which include the Department of Justice’s seal.

“These postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department.

“The Department urges the public not to rely on the information contained in these postings and to visit ADA.gov for ADA information issued by the Department,” read the statement.

Sixteen states in the US currently require its citizens to don face masks or coverings while out in public.