Social enterprise Kembara Kitchen sells signature curry noodles to help fund two NGOs affected by Covid-19 pandemic and MCO

Kembara Kitchen's popular curry noodles is known for its delicious curry paste made from scratch. —Picture via Azren Harun.

PETALING JAYA, June 22 -— Fancy having a bowl of scrumptious curry noodles while donating towards a good cause?

Social enterprise Kembara Kitchen is donating 40 percent of the sale of its signature curry noodles to aid two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to stay afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kembara Kitchen’s administrative coordinator Azren Harun told Malay Mail that curry noodles has been Kembara Kitchen’s popular dish especially during the Raya season.

“We have always received positive feedback about our curry noodles coupled with the fact that we make our own curry paste from scratch.”

The social enterprise announced on its Facebook page that the noodles will be available for RM10, open for deliveries and takeaways until this Saturday.

It said, due to Covid-19, many NGOs have lost their funding due to various reasons.

“As such, the #MeeKari4Humanity campaign aims to help the Pertubuhan Amal Kebajikan Anak-Anak Islam Tersisih Selangor (PAKATs) and the Somali Refugee Community Centre (SRC).”

PAKATs is a shelter home that houses orphans, abandoned and HIV positive children and also provides food, education and a home for them.

According to Azren, Kembara Kitchen has helped the shelter home for the last five years by purchasing monthly groceries and helping to repaint the centre.

“We will use the money to pay for PAKATs’ expenses such as its utilities and also food expenses especially since they have been running low on donations from the public since the movement control order was enforced.

“Apart from that, the money will also be used to purchase beddings, and new cupboards for five new tenants that will be joining PAKATs soon.”

Aside from PAKAT, refugees from SRC will also benefit from the donation from Kembara Kitchen for proper health screenings, food supplies and a more comfortable home for the single mothers and their children.

“Some of the refugees from SRC have lost their jobs because of the Covid-19 pandemic and our donation would help them get their essentials such as their food supplies,” said Azren.

The curry noodles initiative by Kembara Kitchen will end on this Saturday, June 27.

Anyone keen to order the curry noodles or to find out more about the initiative can visit their Facebook or contact Azren at017-883 5249.