Sarawak hotpot restaurant offers free meat to short customers

A customer shows off the one-metre long free pork slices from Wo Men Zhe Yi Guo. — Picture via Facebook/Tzeyung Toh

PETALING JAYA, June 15 — A hotpot restaurant in Sarawak has been receiving a lot of attention on social media, thanks to their special promotion for shorter customers.

Wo Men Zhe Yi Guo hotpot restaurant, located in Gala City, Kuching, announced on their social media pages earlier this month that they would be giving out RM30 worth of pork for free to reward their short customers.

“To those who are short, you are in luck. From now on, any male customers under 165 centimetres and female customers under 155 centimetres can get up to one metre of free pork slices!” read the post.

In an interview with Malay Mail, one of the restaurant managers who wished to remain anonymous, said that business has been booming since they introduced the unique promotion.

“After releasing the promotion, business has been much better. “I think it’s because people find it more interesting now because of the height factor,” he said.

The promotion has been a blessing in disguise for them, as they never expected it to receive as much attention as it did — even being featured in social media website, 9GAG.

Customers shorter than 165cm (men) and 155cm (women) can enjoy the new promotion. — Picture via Instagram/Wo Men Zhe Yi Guo

“There wasn’t really a reason for coming up with the idea. It was more of just us thinking of ways we can recover after the movement control order (MCO).

“Before we launched the promo, it was really hard to get customers to come down to the restaurant. It was a tough time for us.”

In the comments section, representatives from the restaurant said that there are also a few other requirements to meet, other than being under 165 and 155 centimetres tall, such as spending a minimum of RM88 and being 18 or older — with only one claim of free pork slices allowed per table.

The manager also said that customers have received the promotion well, with some even taking advantage of the new rule by inviting their short friends, who make the cut for free pork slices, to tag along when they visit the establishment.

“Now, customers are coming in, usually in groups of at least three people, to have some of our food,” he said.

“They are bringing more people with them now and I see a lot of them who bring along one short friend, so they can all share the free meal together.”

But they pay no mind to that, as the manager said that he and his colleagues are just happy that people are talking about their restaurant, and to have regular business again.

The manager reassures customers that the premises are kept clean and sanitised to prioritise customer safety. — Picture via Facebook/Wo Men Zhe Yi Guo

He added that the establishment has also implemented safety measures, including regular sanitisation of the premises, for customers concerned about the Covid-19 virus.

“If there are any customers who are worried about sharing and eating from the same pot, we also have personal pots for them to use. So there’s no need to share and you can feel safer too.”

The post has since received nearly three thousand comments and over one thousand shares on Facebook alone, with many social media users trying to persuade their “short” friends to treat them to a hotpot meal.